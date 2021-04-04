1,450 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

NYSE CL opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.71 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

