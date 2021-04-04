15,239 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ING shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.32 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

