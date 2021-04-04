1,786 Shares in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after buying an additional 528,179 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

