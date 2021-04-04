19,327,906 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,327,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of AbbVie at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,683,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,039,000 after buying an additional 168,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

