20,128 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Owens Corning by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

