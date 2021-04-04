2,044 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.