20,779 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.12 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

