2,519 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $402.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.44 and a 1-year high of $402.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.63 and a 200-day moving average of $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

