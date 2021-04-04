26,810 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCYAU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $16,902,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $11,729,000.

Shares of LCYAU stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

