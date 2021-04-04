2,842 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 90,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

