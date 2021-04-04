$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

