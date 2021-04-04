3,050 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

