400 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.