4,380 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $240,519,000.

C3.ai stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,104,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock worth $459,542,594 over the last three months.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

