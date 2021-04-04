4,380 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $240,519,000.

C3.ai stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,104,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock worth $459,542,594 over the last three months.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit