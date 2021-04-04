5,363 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

