$610.81 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report sales of $610.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.48 million and the highest is $615.13 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,456. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83. Primerica has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $157.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

