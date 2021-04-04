6,286 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit