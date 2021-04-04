6,286 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

