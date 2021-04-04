6,700 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average is $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

