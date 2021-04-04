67,937 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

GEVO stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.