$70.95 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report $70.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $71.90 million. EXFO reported sales of $55.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $288.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million.

EXFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in EXFO by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. 6,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

