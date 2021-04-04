$732.41 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce sales of $732.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.09 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $652.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $96.28. 633,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,652. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

