73,476 Shares in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.59% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 707.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

