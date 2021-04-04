$77.05 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce sales of $77.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the lowest is $75.40 million. Potbelly posted sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $338.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $892,219. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.