8,666,743 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,666,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of Eli Lilly and as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

NYSE LLY opened at $185.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.