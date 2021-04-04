$894.60 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report sales of $894.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $959.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 622,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,756. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,460,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

