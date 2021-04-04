9,715 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $40.54.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.