Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $315.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.44 and its 200-day moving average is $296.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.38 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

