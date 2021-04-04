Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 43,384 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,849. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

