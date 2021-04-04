Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $5.73 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000. Five Below accounts for 0.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,858. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,957. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

