Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

