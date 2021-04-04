Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

