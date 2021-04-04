Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 36 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in NVR by 3,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NVR by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,785.18 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,294.72 and a one year high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,618.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,289.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

