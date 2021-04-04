Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 million to $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.20.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.
