Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 million to $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

