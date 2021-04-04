ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after buying an additional 945,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADCT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

