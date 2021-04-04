ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

ADMA opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

