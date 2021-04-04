Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.11. Advantest has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

