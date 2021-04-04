Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

