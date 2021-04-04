Advisor Partners LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 8,962,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,606,000 after buying an additional 132,093 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of FMX opened at $76.87 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

