Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 155.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Aflac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 771,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

