Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $97,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,368,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 122,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 55,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

