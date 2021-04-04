Akash Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.35 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Akash Network has a market cap of $231.59 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00009028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00305702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00762212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028079 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017324 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 129,378,562 coins and its circulating supply is 44,062,111 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

