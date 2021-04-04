Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

