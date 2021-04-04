Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. The Progressive accounts for 2.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.