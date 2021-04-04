Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,159 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Paylocity comprises about 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.