Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Paylocity makes up approximately 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

