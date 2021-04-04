Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472,176 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

