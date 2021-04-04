Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,565,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 446,553 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 781,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

