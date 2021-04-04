Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 4th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

