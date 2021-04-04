America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.35

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.58. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 168,656 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.