America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.35

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.58. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 168,656 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 480,873 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 154.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 90,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

