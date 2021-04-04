American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

